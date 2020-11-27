Jurgen Klopp sends warning to Liverpool FC ahead of Brighton clash

Jurgen Klopp says that he will make changes to the Liverpool FC team ahead of a challenging trip to Brighton on Saturday lunchtime.

The defending Premier League champions suffered a blow to their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League knockout stage on Wednesday night following a 2-0 loss to Atalanta at Anfield.

Liverpool FC can still reach the round of 16 if Liverpool FC beat Dutch side Ajax at Anfield next week but Klopp will be forced to field a full strength team rather than rest players.

The Merseyside outfit will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run in the Premier League when the Reds make the long trip to Brighton at Amex Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

The Liverpool FC team will have two full days to recover before a challenging clash against a Seagulls side that secured a 2-1 win at Aston Villa last weekend.

Speaking to BT Sport following Liverpool FC’s setback in the Champions League on Wednesday night, Klopp confirmed that he’ll make changes to the Reds team for the trip to Brighton.

“Brighton make the pitch really big and we will have to run a lot,” Klopp told BT Sport.

“We have to make changes for Saturday, and we will have to make changes next Tuesday. It is a tough period that we have to go through.”

Liverpool FC are unbeaten in their five Premier League games thanks to victories over West Ham, Sheffield United and Leicester City as well as stalemates with Everton and Manchester City.

The Reds are looking to retain their Premier League crown this season.

