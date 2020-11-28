Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Brighton v Liverpool FC

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 2-0 win against Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

The defending Premier League champions will make the trip to the south coast in search of successive top-flight victories to heap pressure on leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool FC suffered a 2-0 loss to Italian side Atalanta in their Champions League group-stage fixture at Anfield on Wednesday night, although Jurgen Klopp played a weakened XI against the Serie A side.

The Reds produced an impressive 3-0 victory over Leicester City at Anfield last weekend thanks to Jonny Evans’ own goal before Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino found the net.

Brighton, on the other hand, were 2-1 winners against an in-form Aston Villa side at Villa Park last weekend after Danny Welbeck and Sonny March found the net.

Former Brighton and Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Jurgen Klopp’s side to secure a comfortable 2-0 win against the Seagulls in Saturday’s early kick-off.

“Brighton were really impressive in their win at Aston Villa last weekend. The game could have been done and dusted by half-time,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“The Seagulls will be without their best player at the moment, Tariq Lamptey, who is suspended after his red card right at the end of that game, but I did not really fancy them much in this one anyway.

“If Brighton try to play their way out from the back again, like they did in July when Liverpool nicked the ball off them and scored a couple of early goals, they will be in trouble. This will be a hard enough test for Graham Potter’s side anyway.

“Liverpool have played Brighton six times in the Premier League in the past three seasons, and won every time. I know the Reds still have lots of injuries but I think this will be win number seven.”

Liverpool FC have won their last nine games against Brighton in all competitions, scoring 27 goals during that impressive run.

In fact, Brighton haven’t beaten Liverpool FC since a 2-0 victory in the FA Cup fourth round back in January 1984.

Liverpool FC are looking to end a run of three games on the road in the Premier League without a win.

Klopp’s side are the only Premier League team to have scored in all of their games so far this term.

