Michael Owen states his prediction for Brighton v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to secure a win against Brighton on Saturday lunchtime.

The defending Premier League champions will be eager to earn three points to heap pressure on Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur ahead of their London derby at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Reds will also be keen to make amends for a surprise 2-0 loss to Serie A side Atalanta at Anfield in the Champions League on Wednesday night, a result which forced Jurgen Klopp’s side to wait an extra week to qualify for the knockout stage of the competition.

Liverpool FC are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games since a humiliating 7-1 loss to Aston Villa at Villa Park back in October.

The Reds start the weekend level on points with Tottenham at the top of the table as Klopp’s side look to open up a gap between themselves and the rest of the chasing pack.

Brighton ended their winless run with a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa last weekend to move five points clear of the relegation zone.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Liverpool FC to secure three points against Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“Liverpool’s injury list is still growing, but we’ve seen the reaction in the Premier League, that you’d expect from the champions,” Owen told BetVictor.

“If they get most of their key players back as we approach the business end of the season, I think the current squad should have enough quality to retain their crown.

“Brighton are a good team to watch. They can be dangerous, especially on the counter-attack as we witnessed last weekend at Villa Park.

“However, this is a step up, and although I think they can get on the scoresheet, I fancy Liverpool to come away with the points.”

Liverpool FC will host Dutch side Ajax in the Champions League at Anfield on Tuesday night before a home clash against Wolves next Sunday.

