Dimitar Berbatov is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 2-0 win against Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

The defending Premier League champions will make the long trip to Brighton in the Premier League’s early kick-off this weekend looking to bounce back from a 2-0 loss to Italian side Atalanta in the Champions League in midweek.

Liverpool FC are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games, although the Reds have drawn their last two fixtures on the road following stalemates with bitter rivals Everton and Manchester City.

The Merseyside outfit have the opportunity to hoist themselves above Tottenham for at least 28 hours if Liverpool FC beat Brighton ahead of Spurs’ clash against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge.

Brighton ended a five-game winless run with a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in their last Premier League outing.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 2-0 victory over Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

“Brighton got a massive result when beating Villa last weekend,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“I thought Liverpool would struggle against Leicester, as the champions were missing key players, but they won comfortably. They’ll win here again.”

Brighton have never beaten Liverpool FC in the Premier League.

Liverpool FC are looking to avoid a run of four consecutive games on the road without a win in the Premier League for the first time since March 2017.

The Merseyside outfit are bidding to keep successive clean sheets for the first time this season, while Liverpool FC are the only team who have scored in every Premier League game this term.

