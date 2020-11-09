Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Ashley Cole has admitted that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Hakim Ziyech in a Chelsea FC shirt so far this season.

The Morocco international has been impressing in recent games for the Blues after having missed the first few weeks of the season due to injury.

Ziyech signed for Chelsea FC at the turn of the year and linked up with the west London side in the summer transfer window, and he has shown glimpses of his quality in recent games.

The 27-year-old produced an excellent performance for the west London side on Saturday evening when he notched up two assists in Chelsea FC’s 4-1 win over Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge.

Former Blues left-back Cole has been very impressed by what he has seen from Ziyech in recent games and he was particularly impressed by the partnership he struck up with Reece James against the Blades on Saturday.

Speaking on Sky Sports on Saturday, Cole said: “He [Ziyech] looks fit, he looks like he’s enjoying the way Frank plays and he’s enjoying playing with his team-mates here.

“He pulled the strings today. He’s a big player for Chelsea.

“I think the relationship him and Reece James had today – I think they’re really starting to forge a good partnership.

“He can pop inside and come inside and give Reece James space to attack. It’s difficult to mark when you come in those little pockets and areas.

“Getting on his left foot, great runners – Timo Werner loves to run off centre-back shoulders and with the quality he has… it’s exciting watching them in attacking form.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Newcastle United away from home.

The west London side are aiming to build on their fourth-placed finish in the Premier League last season.

