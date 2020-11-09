Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has admitted that he has been delighted by the “brilliant” impact Thiago Silva has had since joining Chelsea FC.

The Brazilian defender signed for the Blues on a free transfer in the summer transfer window after he was released by Paris Saint-Germain, and he has been a regular fixture in the west London side’s team in recent games.

Thiago Silva scored his first goal for Chelsea FC on Saturday when he headed home the Blues’ third goal against Sheffield United in the 4-1 win at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

The 36-year-old has started eight games in all competitions for the Blues so far this term and he has proven himself as a key player for the west London side already.

Lampard has been delighted by what he has seen from the central defender since his transfer to Stamford Bridge.

Speaking at his post-match news conference on Saturday, Lampard said of Thiago Silva: “He’s been brilliant.

“His level of performance since he’s been here, without much of a pre-season, his influence on the group, his individual performance, his preparation between games, how he attacks training, and how diligently he looks at opposition when we are having meetings…

“He wants to know so I have plenty of conversations with him pre-game. And then he gets his goal. He’s had a big influence since he’s been here.”

Thiago Silva will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action with a trip to Newcastle United after the international break.

The west London side are aiming to improve on their fourth-placed finish in the Premier League from last season under Lampard.

