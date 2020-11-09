‘It’s really impressive’: Frank Lampard salutes Chelsea FC summer signing

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has admitted that he has been thrilled by Hakim Ziyech’s recent fine performances for Chelsea FC.

The 27-year-old Morocco international has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the Blues from Ajax earlier this year.

Ziyech missed the first few weeks of the new season due to injury but he is now proving himself as a valuable member of Frank Lampard’s squad.

The playmaker made two assists in a hugely impressive performance for Chelsea FC on Saturday as he helped the Blues to claim a 4-1 win over Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge.

Ziyech has scored one goal and made three assists in four Premier League games for Chelsea FC so far this term, and Lampard has been delighted by what he has seen from the attacking midfielder so far.

Speaking at his post-match news conference on Saturday evening, Lampard said: “He’s given us an extra edge and a different threat.

“He’s been out of football for a long time so I think it’s really impressive how he’s hit the ground running.

“He gives us a different style in terms of the left foot off the right side. It’s not something we’ve had much of in recent years.

“The ability to find the last pass or the last cross, to break teams down with a low block. We saw that today, we clearly saw that today.

“His personality has rubbed off. I keep talking about personality – it’s a huge thing in football. The signings that we’ve brought in, a lot of them are bringing a lot on and off the pitch. That’s important.

“His confidence that he exudes and how much he wants to receive the ball and be the important player, make that assist, has been a big plus.”

Ziyech has scored two goals and has made three assists in seven games in all competitions for Chelsea FC so far this season.

He will be hoping to feature for the Blues when they return to action with a trip to Newcastle United after the international break.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip