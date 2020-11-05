Frank Lampard issues fresh update on Christian Pulisic for Chelsea FC fans

Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Christian Pulisic could be back in action for Chelsea FC this weekend after missing the Champions League clash against Rennes on Wednesday night, Frank Lampard has confirmed.

The USA international suffered an injury scare in the warm-up ahead of Chelsea FC’s clash with Burnley at the weekend and was taken out of the team as a precaution.

Pulisic picked up a minor hamstring issue before the 3-0 victory at Turf Moor and although he sat out the Champions League game at Stamford Bridge in midweek, he could be fit for the visit of Sheffield United on Saturday evening.

Speaking at a news conference before Chelsea FC’s clash with Rennes in the Champions League, Lampard revealed that Pulisic’s injury setback was not as serious as first feared, and that he could be back in the squad for the Blues’ showdown with the Blades in west London.

Lampard said: “He had a scan and it is a very minor injury to his hamstring. He is already outside training. He’s not fit tomorrow [Wednesday’s clash with Rennes], but we’ll see after that.”

The Chelsea FC boss continued: “Some players who play on the edge and have that speed can be more susceptible. It’s not a one fits all answer.

“Last season we were looking at ways to manage him and be proactive. It’s something he experienced before in his career at Dortmund.

“All working on getting him as fit as possible because we know the talent he has.”

Pulisic will be hoping to keep fit and hold down a regular spot in the first team in the coming weeks as he bids to help Chelsea FC challenge for the title this season.

The 22-year-old playmaker has only made three appearances in the Premier League so far this term and is yet to score or make an assist in the top flight.

Pulisic has, though, scored once in two Champions League games for Chelsea FC so far this season.

