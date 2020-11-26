Frank Lampard gives latest Chelsea FC injury update on Christian Pulisic ahead of Tottenham clash

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Christian Pulisic will be fit for Chelsea FC’s clash against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues have been without the United States international in their last five games in all competitions due to a hamstring injury.

Pulisic has recovered from the injury over the past week or so but the American playmaker didn’t make the bench for Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win against Newcastle United or their 2-1 victory over Ligue 1 side Rennes.

Chelsea FC have managed to cope in Pulisic’s absence thanks to the impressive displays by summer signing Hakim Ziyech in their last two Premier League games and Callum Hudson Odoi’s performance in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

However, the west London side have been handed a boost after Lampard confirmed that Pulisic will be in contention for a starting spot against their Premier League title rivals Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

“Bringing him [Hudson-Odoi] into the team today, I knew he’d had a couple of good performances with the [England] Under-21s last week,” Lampard told his post-match media conference on Tuesday.

“I know he wants more minutes, so do other players in the team.

“Christian Pulisic is back fit at the weekend. I have competition in that area.

“So it’s not as cut and dry as if Callum isn’t getting minutes in a period it means he’s out of favour with me. He certainly isn’t.

“But he is still a developing player, to a degree. The bit of quality he shows with the first two touches he showed before he got his shot away [against Rennes] is top class, I know he can do that.

“And he’s come off the back of a really bad injury not that long ago as a young player. There are lots of great things about Callum and there are things he can improve in his game and he knows that.

“He’s a big player for Chelsea, he has a big future with us. I’m delighted for him. His all-round game today, on and off the ball, was fantastic and he gets his goal.”

Pulisic has only featured against Crystal Palace, Southampton and Manchester United in the Premier League this season in a stop-start campaign for the American.

The United States international’s only goal in the 2020-21 campaign came in a 3-0 victory over Russian side FC Krasnodar in the Champions League last month.

Chelsea FC will take on Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League game on Sunday afternoon before Leeds United travel to west London on 5 December.

