Chris Sutton has hailed Edouard Mendy as the signing of the season after the Chelsea FC goalkeeper’s impact at Stamford Bridge over the past month or so.

The Blues were heavily linked with a new goalkeeper throughout the 2020 summer transfer window given Kepa Arrizabalaga’s poor performances for Chelsea FC since his move to Stamford Bridge in a world-record deal in 2018.

Chelsea FC secured Mendy’s signature in a £22m deal from Ligue 1 side Rennes before transfer deadline day to provide Frank Lampard with an alternative to the inconsistent Spanish shot-stopper.

The Senegal international has impressed in the Chelsea FC goal since his arrival at the west London side after keeping an impressive six clean sheets in eight appearances for the Blues so far.

Mendy conceded in Chelsea FC’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham in the League Cup on his full debut before David McGoldrick netted what ultimately proved a consolation goal in Sheffield United’s 4-1 loss at Stamford Bridge.

Former Chelsea FC striker Sutton has been impressed by Mendy’s impact on Lampard’s team since his arrival at the west London side.

“Edouard Mendy [is the signing of the season],” Sutton told The Mail.

“Chelsea’s big problem was their goalkeeper kept chucking ’em in,’. That’s now stopped.

“I’m not saying Mendy is the greatest keeper in the world, but he’s helped Frank Lampard out of a jam and he cost £22m, which is change down the back of the settee for top-flight clubs.”

Mendy has kept three clean sheets in four Premier League appearances so far, managing to secure shutouts against Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Burnley.

The Senegal shot-stopper has kept three successive clean sheets in the Champions League against Sevilla, Krasnodar and Rennes.

Chelsea FC are sitting in fifth position in the Premier League table thanks to their 4-1 victory over Sheffield United on Saturday.

The Blues will take on Newcastle United at St James’ Park in their next league fixture after the international break on Saturday 21 November.

