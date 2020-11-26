Frank Lampard has raved about the impact of summer signing Edouard Mendy at Chelsea FC.

The Senegal international completed a £22m move to Chelsea FC from Ligue 1 side Rennes in the 2020 summer transfer window to provide Kepa Arrizabalaga with competition for a starting spot.

Mendy has quickly established himself as Chelsea FC’s first-choice goalkeeper despite being at the west London side a matter of months, starting ahead of Kepa and Willy Caballero under Lampard.

The 28-year-old has kept seven clean sheets in nine appearances since his move to Chelsea FC to highlight his immediate impact with the Blues.

Mendy conceded his first goal in the Champions League this season after Chelsea FC were 2-1 winners against the goalkeeper’s former club Rennes in France on Tuesday night.

Speaking to Chelsea TV about Mendy’s performances since his move to Stamford Bridge from Rennes, Lampard said:

“I’ve been really pleased. It’s not easy and he’s made it look easy, which is the difficult thing.

“When you come from another league there are of course differences in the Premier League – the physical nature, the speed of the league – and I think it is unique in those terms.

“For a goalkeeper that has got such a spotlight on him and is having to face these differences and make relationships with the team around him, he has done it very seamlessly.

“He has settled off the pitch and is performing on the pitch, you can’t ask any more than that, and he is doing it with a smile on his face and with a really great attitude.

“So I’m really pleased, it’s a good start for him in a Chelsea shirt. Long may that continue.”

Chelsea FC qualified for the Champions League knockout stage on Tuesday night thanks to their 2-1 victory over Rennes in France.

The Blues are top of their group ahead of Sevilla, Rennes and Krasnodar.

The Blues will take on bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League fixture as Mendy looks to keep his fourth clean sheets in five games.

