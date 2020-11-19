‘Good job’: Antonio Conte rates Frank Lampard’s impact at Chelsea FC

Antonio Conte has given a glowing verdict on Frank Lampard’s impact at Chelsea FC so far.

The retired Blues midfielder took over the reins of the west London outfit from Maurizio Sarri at the start of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Chelsea FC endured a mixed first season under Lampard despite the Blues winding up in third position in the Premier League table last term.

The England legend signed eight new players in the 2020 summer transfer window to overhaul Lampard’s side ahead of his second season in charge.

Chelsea FC brought in some exciting attacking talent such as Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech, RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner and Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Kai Havertz.

Lampard has taken steps to improve his defence with the addition of Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, Leicester full-back Ben Chiwell and PSG centre-half Thiago Silva.

Chelsea FC are in fifth position in the Premier League and three points adrift of Premier League leaders Leicester City.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have only lost one of their 13 games in all competitions this season, losing 2-0 to defending champions Liverpool FC.

Former Blues manager Conte gave his verdict on Lampard’s impressive start to life in charge of the west London outfit.

“I think that the club wants to come back to win,” Conte told The Telegraph.

“I think, honestly, now in this moment Chelsea is a really good team, a strong team, a large squad to face many, many competitions. They worked very well and in this moment they have many, many players.

“I remember when I arrived at Chelsea and the situation wasn’t this. Because I remember in my first season, we faced the season with only 16 players.

“But, in this year, the club worked very well. I know they are doing a really good job because I continue to follow Chelsea. I am a fan.

“Lampard is, for sure, doing a good job and he knows very well the club because he’s a legend for Chelsea.

“I think it was the same when I started with Juventus because I knew very well the club and the way that you had to follow to reach your target. Lampard is the right coach for Chelsea.”

The Blues have kept five clean sheets in their last six games in all competitions.

Chelsea FC have won their last four games in all competitions to build momentum ahead of their clash against Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

