Frank Lampard sets Chelsea FC challenge ahead of Sheffield United clash

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has challenged Chelsea FC to maintain their defensive improvement ahead of visit of Sheffield United on Saturday.

The Blues produced another impressive display at the back to secure a 3-0 victory over Rennes in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Goals from Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham secured a comfortable win for the west London side at Stamford Bridge to maintain their unbeaten start to their Champions League group-stage campaign.

Chelsea FC summer signing Edouard Mendy faced his former club Rennes for the first time since his £25m move to Stamford Bridge from the Ligue 1 side at the end of the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Senegal international hasn’t conceded a goal since his big-money move to Chelsea FC, providing a solid base from which the Blues have built their defence upon.

Lampard’s side haven’t conceded a goal since a 3-3 draw with Southampton at Stamford Bridge, when Kepa Arrizabalaga had to deputise for the summer signing.

Speaking at his post-match media conference following Chelsea FC’s second Champions League win of the 2020-21 season, Lampard said:

“I’m pleased because it’s work, it’s the team, it’s players that are in there confident and fit,” Lampard said.

“We’re working as a collective, with individuals within that performing really well at the back-end of the team and that’s good for us.

“These stats are great but we cannot come off it at all and that’s why I’m pleased we saw it through at the end of the game.”

Chelsea FC played out goalless draws with Manchester United and Sevilla before the Blues eased to 4-0 win over Russian side Krasnodar.

Lampard’s men have secured 3-0 victories in their last two games, easing to a comfortable win against Burnley before Wednesday night’s triumph over Rennes.

Chelsea FC are sitting at the top of Group E level on points with Spanish side Sevilla.

The Blues will take on Sheffield United on Saturday.

