Frank Lampard is “punching above his weight” by transforming Chelsea FC into title challengers in his second season in charge, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

Chelsea FC were looking to extend their winning run in the Premier League with a victory over Newcastle at Saturday lunchtime after a 3-0 win against Burnley and 4-1 triumph over Sheffield United last time out.

The Blues required a mere 12 minutes to make the breakthrough when Federico Fernandez turned the ball into his own net under pressure from Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount.

Timo Werner teed up Tammy Abraham in the 65th minute to secure a comfortable 2-0 win for the west London side at St James’ Park and temporarily hoist the Blues to the top of the table.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks claimed that Lampard is doing better than expected in his second season in charge of the west London outfit.

“I think you have to take Chelsea seriously [in the title race],” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“If you look at the character of the manager, Frank Lampard has been a winner all of his life.

“He knows what that feels like – and he’ll want that back.

“Lampard seems to have replaced Willian with two or three [good players] and he’s really comfortable with what is happening both on and off the field.

“I think he’s currently punching above his weight, in terms of his managerial experience.”

Chelsea FC are still unbeaten on the road in the Premier League this season after two victories and two stalemates.

Chelsea FC will make the trip to French side Rennes in their next Champions League fixture on Tuesday night after a 3-0 victory over the Ligue 1 outfit in their last European fixture.

The Blues will take on Premier League title rivals Tottenham Hotspur in their next top-flight fixture at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip