N’Golo Kante predicts where Chelsea FC will finish under Frank Lampard

N’Golo Kante is backing Chelsea FC to challenge for the Premier League title under Frank Lampard this season.

The Blues are still in a period of transition under Lampard following the Chelsea FC legend’s appointment as Maurizio Sarri’s replacement back in 2019.

Lampard signed eight new players in the 2020 summer transfer window after the Blues manager led Chelsea FC to a fourth-placed finish in his first season in charge.

The west London side signed Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech, Edouard Mendy and Malang Sarr as well as teenager Xavier Mbuyamba.

Chelsea FC are in fifth position in the Premier League following a return of 15 points from eight games in the top flight.

Lampard’s side are three points behind leaders Leicester City and a mere two points adrift of defending champions Liverpool FC.

Speaking to French media outlet TF1 about Chelsea FC’s targets for the season, Kante said:

“The team has changed in recent years, the coach has been here for a year working together.

“I think we have signed a fair amount of new players and what we are trying to do is to maintain Chelsea’s standards, win titles and be at the top in England.”

Kante added: “We are well placed at the moment, I hope we will continue in this vein.

“And I hope that we will qualify for the Champions League as quickly as possible again.”

Kante was part of the Chelsea FC side that won the Premier League title under Antonio Conte in the 2016-17 season.

That season, the French midfielder became the first player to win consecutive Premier League crowns with different clubs.

Chelsea FC didn’t challenge for the title under Lampard’s predecessor Maurizio Sarri during the Italian’s only season in charge.

The Blues will take on Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

