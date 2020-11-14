Reece James names two Chelsea FC signings who have helped him improve

Reece James has credited Thiago Silva and Hakim Ziyech with helping to improve the Chelsea FC full-back’s overall game following their arrivals at Stamford Bridge this summer.

The England international established himself as a regular in Frank Lampard’s team last season following a breakthrough campaign for the home-grown talent.

Chelsea FC signed eight players in the 2020 summer transfer window as Lampard looked to rebuild his squad, paying particular attention to his defence.

The Blues signed Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain legend Thiago to bolster their back four following the west London side’s poor defensive record last term.

Chelsea snapped up Leicester defender Ben Chilwell and Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to add further reinforce their back four.

Up front, Lampard added Ajax winger Ziyech along with RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner and Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Kai Havertz.

James revealed that Thiago and Ziyech have helped to improve the Chelsea FC defender’s performances.

“Thiago has brought a lot of experience,” James told The Athletic, as quoted by Metro.

“I have played alongside him a few times now. He has helped me a lot. You can see straight away why he has been one of the best in the world.

“He constantly talks to me throughout games, helping me in my positioning, directing me and making sure he is talking to me before, during and after games. It all adds up and improves performances.

“Further forward, there have been signs with Hakim in training. Ever since he arrived, we got on well. I knew I would be playing behind him.

“We clicked early and tried to build this connection in training to use this season. His left foot is just unbelievably good.”

James has scored one goal and has made one assist in seven games in the Premier League so far this term.

Chelsea FC eased to a 4-1 victory over Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge last weekend thanks to goals from Tammy Abraham, Chilwell, Silva and Werner.

The Blues are in fifth position in the Premier League table and three points adrift of leaders Leicester City.

Lampard’s side will make the trip to Newcastle United in their next Premier League game at St James’ Park next Saturday.

