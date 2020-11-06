‘I’m very happy’: Frank Lampard talks up Chelsea FC star Tammy Abraham

Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard singles out Tammy Abraham for special praise after Wednesday night's 3-0 win over Rennes

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 6 November 2020, 07:00 UK
Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham (Photo: Nike)

Frank Lampard has talked up Tammy Abraham’s continued importance to the Chelsea FC team after the striker scored in Wednesday night’s 3-0 win over Rennes at Stamford Bridge.

Abraham started alongside Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech as part of a front three as Chelsea FC looked to secure a second successive Champions League group-stage victory.

The England international has found his first-team opportunities a little limited this season following the arrival of German striker Werner from RB Leipzig in a £54m deal.

Werner scored twice from the penalty spot in the opening 41 minutes to put the west London side in control of the European fixture before Abraham completed a comfortable 3-0 win.

Abraham has scored five times in 11 appearances in all competitions this season, but the England striker has only started five games.

The England international will be hoping to retain his starting spot in Lampard’s XI when Chelsea FC host Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Speaking at his post-match media conference, Lampard was quick to praise Abraham for his goal as well as highlight the qualities that the 23-year-old brings to the Chelsea FC team.

“I’m very happy with Tammy,” Lampard said.

“I’ve had numerous conversations with him and we have a good relationship. We brought in attacking players in the summer but players that are versatile in their nature.

“I know the qualities he brings to the team when he’s at his best, like [Wednesday night] and at Burnley.

“He got his goal, stretches teams, sets the press and gets the team up the pitch. Those are all things that are maybe slightly unseen but they’re really important for me.”

Abraham has scored against Barnsley, West Brom and Rennes in the current campaign.

The Chelsea FC striker enjoyed a breakthrough season at Stamford Bridge last year after Abraham scored 18 times in 43 games in all competitions.

The Blues forward netted 15 goals in 35 Premier League outings to help the west London side book their place in the top four.

Chelsea FC will take on Sheffield United on Saturday.

