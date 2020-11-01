‘Delightful’: Gary Lineker raves about Chelsea FC during 3-0 win at Burnley

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to lavish praise on Chelsea FC after they secured a dominant 3-0 win over Burnley in their Premier League clash at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The Blues headed into the game on the back of their impressive 4-0 win over Krasnodar in the Champions League in midweek, and it was summer signing Hakim Ziyech who fired them into the lead on his first Premier League start.

Ziyech fired home a low shot from just inside the box to give Chelsea FC the lead in the 26th minute at Turf Moor.

With the score having stayed at 1-0 until half-time, Kurt Zouma then headed home from Mason Mount’s corner in the 63rd minute to double the visiting team’s lead.

Summer signing Timo Werner then made the points secure for the west London side with a cool finish in the 70th minute.

England legend Lineker was clearly impressed by what he was seeing from the Blues in the second half at Turf Moor as he took to Twitter to praise the west London side for their overall display.

Lineker wrote: “Excellent performance from @ChelseaFC. They’re playing some delightful football. 👏🏻.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action next weekend when they host Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge.

Before that, the Blues – who finished fourth in the Premier League last season – will take on French side Rennes on Wednesday in the Champions League at home.

