Transfer rumours: Chelsea FC hold talks with 21-year-old, Arsenal linked with two French players
Chelsea FC have held talks with Malmo defender Anel Ahmedhodzic, plus more stories in today's Grapevine round-up
Welcome to The Grapevine, The Sport Review’s daily football transfer news and rumour round-up.
Today’s headlines feature reports about the future of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and the contract situation regarding Georginio Wijnaldum at Liverpool FC.
Also in the news is talk about a new contract for Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min, and rumours linking Arsenal with two RB Leipzig players.
Manchester United are planning to sell 27-year-old midfielder Paul Pogba during next summer’s transfer window. (talkSPORT)
Chelsea FC have held talks with Malmo defender Anel Ahmedhodzic, 21, but his agent has so far blocked a move from taking place. (Evening Standard)
Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, has refused to give anything away when asked if he was going to sign a new contract with Liverpool FC. His current deal is set to expire in the summer. (Liverpool Echo)
Arsenal are interested in deals to sign RB Leipzig’s French centre-half Ibrahima Konate, 21, as well as their French midfielder midfielder Christopher Nkunku, 22. (Sport Bild)
Manchester United have been linked with a shock move to re-sign Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 35, by ESPN America journalist Christian Martin. (Twitter via talkSPORT)
Tottenham Hotspur are poised to open talks with Son Heung-min’s new representatives over a contract extension, with the 28-year-old forward in line to become one of the club’s top earners. His current contact expires in 2023. (The Guardian)
MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views