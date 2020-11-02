‘He did exceptionally well’: Alan Shearer raves about Chelsea FC star

Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)

Alan Shearer picked Hakim Ziyech as his man of the match for Chelsea FC after his stellar performance in the Blues’ 3-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.

The Morocco international impressed on his first Premier League start for the Blues since having signed for the west London side from Ajax in the summer transfer window.

Ziyech scored the opening goal at Turf Moor with a well-taken finish in the first half, before Kurt Zouma and Timo Werner both netted after the break to secure the three points for Frank Lampard’s men.

The 27-year-old will now be hoping to push on and hold down a regular fixture in the first team at Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks and months.

Danny Murphy picked Mason Mount as his man of the match for the Blues against Burnley, but England legend Shearer felt that Ziyech was the west London side’s star man.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Shearer said: “He did exceptionally well.

“He’s struggled with injuries to get into the team, scored in midweek in the Champions League which would have given him great confidence.

“I have to disagree with Danny, I thought he was the best player for Chelsea today. ‘He was creating, he was scoring, he was just a constant threat all afternoon.”

Both Mount and Ziyech will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Champions League action with a home clash against Rennes on Wednesday night.

After that, the Blues will take on Sheffield United in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

