'He's got it all': Ashley Cole rates Ben Chilwell's start at Chelsea FC

Ashley Cole praises Ben Chilwell for the impact he has had at Chelsea FC since signing for the Blues

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 18 November 2020, 00:15 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Ashley Cole has praised the impact Ben Chilwell has had at Chelsea FC since having signed for the Blues in the summer transfer window.

The west London side wrapped up a deal to sign the England international from Leicester City on a five-year contract back in August after having been strongly linked with a move for some time.

The left-back, 23, has made a promising start to life at Stamford Bridge, scoring two goals and making two assists in five Premier League games for the Blues so far this season.

Chilwell has made a total of 10 appearances in all competitions for Frank Lampard’s men this term, and he will be hoping to hold down a regular spot in the first team in the coming weeks and months.

Former Blues left-back Cole feels that Chilwell has added some much-needed quality to Chelsea FC’s back-line and he has been impressed by what he has seen of him so far for the west London side.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro, Cole said of Chilwell: “I think coming into a young team probably helped him, but from minute one, he was hungry to prove that he was good enough.

“That’s what he said to me, that he wants to come here, hit the ground running, ‘what do I have to do?’

“I said: ‘Listen, just keep working hard and want to play for the club, want to win,’ and straight away, he’s come in and done that.

“I think Chelsea look defensively better with him. Again, they have that better balance.

“I think he can handle the ball in every area – defensively, in the middle-third, he can deal with it and of course, attacking-wise, he can cross, he can shoot, he can combine. He’s got it all.”

Chelsea FC are currently fifth in the Premier League table as they look to try and challenge for the title this term.

They will return to top-flight action after the international break this weekend with a trip to Newcastle United on Saturday.

