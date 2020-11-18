Asmir Begovic has admitted that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Edouard Mendy in a Chelsea FC shirt so far this season.

Chelsea FC moved to bring in Mendy from French side Rennes towards the end of the summer transfer window as Frank Lampard looked to add some reinforcements between the posts following Kepa Arrizabalaga’s stuttering form.

Senegal international Mendy has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team since his move to the club and he has earned lots of praise for the solid start he has made to his Blues career.

Mendy has only conceded one goal in four Premier League games for Chelsea FC so far this term and he has brought some much-needed stability to the back-line at Stamford Bridge.

The 28-year-old looks to be successfully keeping Kepa out of the starting line-up, and Begovic has admitted that he has been highly impressed by what he’s seen from Mendy so far.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, as quoted by the Daily Mail, Mendy said of Kepa’s situation at the club: “I don’t think it’s gone to plan for everyone.

“These situations are never straightforward. If you spend a big transfer fee it doesn’t mean everything is going to work out – there are a lot of factors into making a move work and making an impact at a club.

“Mendy has come in and done really, really well, I think he’s really solidified that position.

“He’s been impressive, he’s been a joy to watch to be honest and he’s someone I really enjoy watching.

“But can Kepa still prove everybody wrong? Possibly.

“I think Kepa is a really good goalkeeper, he played really well in Spain before his move to Chelsea and it’s obviously been a bit of a tricky time for him.

“He’s got really good quality and I’m sure he’ll be a huge success, whether it’s at Chelsea or somewhere else.”

Mendy will be expecting to start for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action after the international break with a trip to Newcastle United.

