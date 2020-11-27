Callum Hudson-Odoi has praised Mason Mount for his “amazing” vision after the midfielder set him up for Chelsea FC’s opener against Rennes on Tuesday night.

Mount has been earning lots of praise for his performances in a Chelsea FC shirt this season, and he produced another fine display on Tuesday night in the Champions League clash in France.

The England international produced a perfectly-weighted lofted pass for Hudson-Odoi to latch onto, with the attacker calmly slotting the Blues into the lead midway through the first half.

The 21-year-old Mount has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team this season, with the midfielder having scored two goals and made two assists in all competitions for the Blues.

Hudson-Odoi was delighted by the role that Mount played in helping him to scored the Blues’ opener on Tuesday night.

Speaking in an interview after the game, Hudson-Odoi said: “I know Mason, he works really hard, he presses it well in the middle.

“As soon as he won the ball I thought to myself ‘take off’ because I knew that I was in front of the full-back and I knew that he would find me straight away.

“His vision is amazing and he saw me straight away, which I was happy about, and I got in there and I scored a goal so I’m really happy.”

Both Mount and Hudson-Odoi will be hoping to be involved when Chelsea FC return to Premier League action on Sunday with a crunch clash against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge.

A win for the Blues would move them a point ahead of Jose Mourinho’s side in the top-flight table.

