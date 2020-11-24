Cesc Fabregas sends message to Chelsea FC star during 2-1 win at Rennes

Cesc Fabregas took to social media to single out Mason Mount for special praise after the midfielder played a key role in Chelsea FC’s opener in their 2-1 win at Rennes in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Mount has been a key player for Frank Lampard’s team this season, and he produced a perfectly-weighted pass over the Rennes defence in the 21st minute to set Callum Hudson-Odoi through on goal.

The England international needed no second invitation, as he produced a cool finish and put Chelsea FC into the lead.

Substitute Olivier Giroud then scored the eventual winner for Chelsea FC in second-half stoppage time after Serhou Guirassy had headed home an equaliser in the 85th minute.

The away win secured Chelsea FC’s spot in the Champions League last 16 with two games to spare.

The 21-year-old Mount has made 13 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea FC so far this season, and former Blues midfielder Fabregas is clearly a keen admirer of the young England international.

Posting on Twitter after Mount’s involvement in Chelsea FC’s opener, Fabregas wrote: “Mason Mount. Fantastic.”

Mount will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action with a crunch showdown against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues know that a win over Spurs would move them a point ahead of the north London side in the top flight table.

