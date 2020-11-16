‘I like this team a lot’: Cesc Fabregas sets bold target for Chelsea FC

Cesc Fabregas believes that Chelsea FC should be aiming to win the Premier League title this season.

The Blues have made a decent start to the new campaign under Frank Lampard and they currently sit in fifth place in the top flight table and just three points behind leaders Leicester City.

Chelsea FC spent big in the summer transfer window and have added a number of key names to their squad, including the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Thiago Silva and Edouard Mendy.

The west London side are aiming to build on their fourth-placed finish in the Premier League from last season under Lampard.

And former Chelsea FC star Fabregas believes that the Blues now have the squad to be able to challenge the likes of Liverpool FC and Manchester City at the top of the table.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Mail, Fabregas said of Chelsea FC under Lampard: “I like this team a lot.

“They added a lot of quality, speed and creativity which was missing. They also added leadership in Thiago Silva.

“They should aim to win the league this season because I believe with Liverpool and Man City they have the best squad talent-wise.'”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Newcastle United away from home.

The Blues are aiming to make it three wins on the bounce in the top flight this term after having sealed victories over Sheffield United and Burnley in their most recent Premier League outings.

