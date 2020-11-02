Frank Lampard issues new update on Christian Pulisic for Chelsea FC fans

Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Christian Pulisic has suffered another hamstring injury after he pulled up in the warm-up before Chelsea FC’s clash with Burnley on Saturday.

Pulisic had been due to start the Premier League clash at Turf Moor but he suffered an injury scare during the warm-up before the game and was subsequently taken out of the squad.

The USA international had been in good form for the west London side in recent weeks, having come on as a substitute to score in the 4-0 win over Krasnodar in the Champions League last week.

Chelsea FC went on to win the game at Turf Moor 3-0 thanks to goals from Hakim Ziyech, Kurt Zouma and Timo Werner.

Lampard then delivered an update on Pulisic’s situation after the final whistle, with the Chelsea FC manager hoping that the injury is more of a short-term problem.

Lampard said of Pulisic: “Yes, he felt a little something in his hamstring.

“He’s frustrated because he’s worked so hard to get fit.

“He’s played three games, we’ve tried to manage him in the week and it’s a small feeling in his hamstring so we’ll have to see how he is over the next 24 hours.”

Lampard added: “Hopefully it’s short term, we’re talking weeks.

“It’s a minor feeling that he had but definitely not right to go into 90 minutes of a game with that.”

Pulisic has scored one goal in five appearances in all competitions for Chelsea FC so far this season.

Chelsea FC will return to Champions League action on Wednesday night when they host French side Rennes at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues will then take on Sheffield United at home on Saturday.

