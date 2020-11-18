France boss Didier Deschamps has admitted that Oliver Giroud’s lack of playing time at Chelsea FC is “not good” for the striker or the national team.

Giroud came on as a substitute as France claimed a 1-0 Nations League victory over Portugal on Saturday but the forward has barely featured for his club so far this season.

Indeed, the 34-year-old has only made three substitute appearances from the bench in the Premier League for Chelsea FC so far this season, and he has only played 33 minutes in total in the top flight for Frank Lampard’s men.

Giroud’s only start for Chelsea FC this season has come in the League Cup, and his lack of playing time so far this term will be a concern for the forward ahead of the European championships next summer.

The former Arsenal star was linked with a move away from Chelsea FC in the summer transfer window but a switch failed to materialise.

Now, France boss Deschamps has admitted that Giroud’s situation at Stamford Bridge is not ideal heading towards next summer’s tournament.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Deschamps said: “The situation is not good for him. It is for him to see, he will decide.

“But in terms of the France team, psychologically and physically for him, he has every interest in having playing time. I hope that by January he will have more playing time.

“After that, he will stay [in the squad] or he won’t. He knows what I think about it, I told him, although I don’t forget what he can do and what he might be able to do again.”

Chelsea FC are set to return to Premier League action this weekend when they travel to take on Newcastle United in the top flight.

