Petr Cech opens up about new Chelsea FC signing Edouard Mendy

Petr Cech is convinced that the best is yet to come from new Chelsea FC signing Edouard Mendy.

The Senegalese goalkeeper has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the west London club from French side Rennes in the summer transfer window.

Frank Lampard moved quickly to bring in the shot-stopper after Kepa Arrizabalaga’s patchy performances for the Blues in recent months.

Mendy has been adapting well to life in the Premier League and he helped Chelsea FC to keep a clean sheet when they won 3-0 at Burnley at the weekend.

Indeed, the goalkeeper has kept a clean sheet in all three of the Premier League games in which he has featured so far this season.

Former Chelsea FC star Cech has been following Mendy’s career for some time, and he feels as though the best is yet to come from the 28-year-old at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Cech said: “We had to make sure it was someone everyone agreed on, not just me.

“It had to be the club, and especially the manager, who had to be comfortable with the choice. We had a list of goalkeepers.

“We presented it all to Frank Lampard. We spoke with the scouts, we shared information. We gave the pros and cons of each goalkeeper.

“In the end, my knowledge of Edouard over the last three years helped.

“I think he’s a goalkeeper who can still improve, with his work, professionalism and desire to be better every day.

“I’m convinced he’ll improve more, and these aren’t the best performances you’ll see from Edouard Mendy.”

Mendy will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues host his former club Rennes in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

After that, Chelsea FC will switch their attentions back towards Premier League affairs and their home clash against Sheffield United on Saturday.

