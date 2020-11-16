Cesc Fabregas: What I think about Hakim Ziyech at Chelsea FC

Cesc Fabregas has admitted that he has been impressed by what he has seen from Hakim Ziyech since his arrival at Chelsea FC in the summer.

The Blues agreed a deal to sign Ziyech from Ajax earlier in the year and he completed his switch to the west London club in the summer months.

Ziyech missed the first few games of the season due to an injury problem, but he has since established himself as a regular fixture in Frank Lampard’s first team with some impressive performances.

The 27-year-old midfielder has scored two goals and made three assists in his last four outings for Chelsea FC in all competitions and looks set to provide Lampard’s side with a potent attacking threat.

Fabregas has been impressed by what he has seen from the Morocco international so far and feels that along with fellow summer signing Timo Werner, Ziyech can help the Blues to be a dominant force this season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Fabregas said: “He [Ziyech] has this vision that you need in a top team like Chelsea who wants to win and be champions.

“It’s true that they were a team a little bit lacking ideas in the last season and maybe at the beginning of this season.

“But yeah, with Ziyech, you can see that he has this last pass and it’s not only that he sees it, it’s that he makes it right and at the right time.

“This is the decision-making we talk about nowadays. Why are coaches so tactical? Because they see that the decision-making of the players is not that good so they need to teach them always what to do.

“You know, before, I believe coaches were not so much on top of the player because they felt maybe that there wasn’t so much need because they felt maybe that there wasn’t so much need because already the players sort it by themselves.”

The former Chelsea FC midfielder added: “I think he’s one of these players that makes things happen.

“Things that, when the defenders or the centre-backs don’t expect you to make that pass and you catch them sleeping.

“And you have someone like Timo Werner making great runs in behind and I think this is where Chelsea could be so powerful this year.”

Ziyech has made three assists and scored two goals in all competitions for Chelsea FC so far this season.

The Blues will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to face Newcastle United.

