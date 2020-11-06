Frank Lampard issues update on Kai Havertz for Chelsea FC fans

Kai Havertz (Photo: Screengrab)

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Kai Havertz has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be out of action for Chelsea FC.

The Blues confirmed the news in a statement issued on Thursday night before their 3-0 victory over Rennes in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge.

Under current government guidelines, Havertz will now have to self-isolate for two weeks before being able to make a return to the Chelsea FC squad.

“Kai has tested positive for Covid in the testing going into this game so he has come away from the squad, he is in isolation as the doctor’s orders are and we move on,” said Lampard before Wednesday’s game.

“He isolates for that period and we are wishing him well.

“We are taking the precautions we take. Everybody has been tested, the whole squad since, and we have had negative tests, and hopefully it is a case of taking Kai out, everyone is negative and we move on in the short-term.”

Chelsea FC did not struggle in Havertz’s absence on Wednesday night as two penalties from Timo Werner and a goal from Tammy Abraham handed Lampard’s side a comfortable victory over the French team.

Havertz, 21, has scored four goals in all competitions since having signed for Chelsea FC from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window.

Lampard is now preparing his Chelsea FC team for their Premier League showdown against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea FC – who finished in fourth place last term – are currently in seventh place in the Premier League table after having taken 12 points from their opening seven games in the top flight under Lampard.

