Frank Lampard issues update on Kai Havertz for Chelsea FC fans

Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard confirms that Kai Havertz has tested positive for Covid-19 and will now have to self-isolate

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 6 November 2020, 04:15 UK
Kai Havertz
Kai Havertz (Photo: Screengrab)

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Kai Havertz has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be out of action for Chelsea FC.

The Blues confirmed the news in a statement issued on Thursday night before their 3-0 victory over Rennes in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge.

Under current government guidelines, Havertz will now have to self-isolate for two weeks before being able to make a return to the Chelsea FC squad.

“Kai has tested positive for Covid in the testing going into this game so he has come away from the squad, he is in isolation as the doctor’s orders are and we move on,” said Lampard before Wednesday’s game.

“He isolates for that period and we are wishing him well.

“We are taking the precautions we take. Everybody has been tested, the whole squad since, and we have had negative tests, and hopefully it is a case of taking Kai out, everyone is negative and we move on in the short-term.”

Chelsea FC did not struggle in Havertz’s absence on Wednesday night as two penalties from Timo Werner and a goal from Tammy Abraham handed Lampard’s side a comfortable victory over the French team.

Havertz, 21, has scored four goals in all competitions since having signed for Chelsea FC from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window.

Lampard is now preparing his Chelsea FC team for their Premier League showdown against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea FC – who finished in fourth place last term – are currently in seventh place in the Premier League table after having taken 12 points from their opening seven games in the top flight under Lampard.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand makes admission about Arsenal signing Thomas Partey
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand hails Chelsea FC signing after 3-0 win over Rennes
Frank Lampard
‘Genius’: Pat Nevin raves about summer Chelsea FC signing
Christian Pulisic
Frank Lampard issues fresh update on Christian Pulisic for Chelsea FC fans
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mohamed Elneny explains how Mikel Arteta helped Arsenal to beat Man United
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard admits he’s been delighted by summer Chelsea FC signing
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Rafael Nadal (Photo: Marianne Bevis)
Millennium Man Rafael Nadal marks 1,000 match-wins – but that is just the tip of the iceberg
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker reacts to Diogo Jota’s display in Liverpool FC’s 5-0 win at Atalanta
Paul Merson
Paul Merson describes Chelsea FC star as a ‘Rolls-Royce’
ScoopDragon Football News Network