Frank Lampard admits he relies on two experienced Chelsea FC players in the dressing room

Frank Lampard has admitted that he relies on the likes of Olivier Giroud and Thiago Silva to be role models in the Chelsea FC dressing room.

Chelsea FC have made a solid start to the new Premier League season and they currently sit in third place in the table and two points off top spot.

The west London side are now preparing for their top of the table showdown with Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon as they look to overtake Jose Mourinho’s men in the table.

Lampard has now revealed that he does not spend much time in the dressing room with his players and that he relies on the likes of Giroud, 34, and Thiago Silva, 36, to be the experienced role models in the team.

Speaking in an interview with The Athletic, Lampard said: “That’s hugely important. When you’re a coach or manager you have a huge responsibility, but you also don’t sit in the dressing room.

“I hardly ever go in. So you rely on people like Olivier Giroud, who is a great example because he’s not always playing.

“Maybe some senior players would turn away, but Oli and Tammy [Abraham] have a great relationship.

“Because of the lack of crowds, I can hear the substitutes behind me and Oli is constantly praising Tammy when he holds the ball up or does some good centre-forward play.

“That’s special. With someone like Thiago Silva, who doesn’t have the language, it’s through performance, the way he prepares and trains and his serious nature. That’s an instant rub-off.”

Giroud scored the all-important winner for Chelsea FC when the Blues sealed a 2-1 victory over Rennes in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The west London side are aiming to improve on their fourth-placed finish in the Premier League from last season in Lampard’s second campaign in charge.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip