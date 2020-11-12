Frank Lampard says he has been delighted by what he has seen from Timo Werner in a Chelsea FC shirt so far this season, and he is tipping the German to continue to improve.

The Germany international has been settling in well to life at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the Blues from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window in a big-money deal.

Werner, 24, has already scored four goals and made one assist in the Premier League for Lampard’s men this term – and he has netted eight times in all competitions for the Blues.

The attacker will now be hoping to build on his promising start to life at Chelsea FC in the coming weeks and months as he bids to try and help the Blues to challenge for the Premier League title.

With Werner having been at Chelsea FC since the summer, Lampard has now expressed his delight at the way the talented attacker has been performing so far.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Lampard said: “I’m really pleased with Timo because when you make a big move, everybody expects you to come in and hit the ground running.

“They expect him to know every pass that they [his team-mates] want to make and them to know every run he wants to make.

“It doesn’t work that simply so there’s always a period where you’re striving on those levels.

“For Timo to produce those numbers and have the impact he’s had so far shows the quality levels of him.

“He’s very easy to manage, I’m enjoying it and I think he’s going to get even better for us.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table as they look to try and improve upon their fourth-placed finish from last term.

The west London side, who were 4-1 winners against Sheffield United at the weekend, will return to action with a trip to Newcastle United in the top flight after the international break.

