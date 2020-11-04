Frank Leboeuf: I want to see more from Chelsea FC summer signing

Kai Havertz (Photo: Screengrab)

Frank Leboeuf has admitted that he is still not convinced by Kai Havertz and wants to see more from the German for Chelsea FC this season.

The Germany international has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team under Frank Lampard so far this season and he has started all seven of the Blues’ games in the Premier League so far.

Havertz has so far scored one goal and made one assist in the top flight this season, and he will be hoping to improve those stats as he continues to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League.

The German played most of Chelsea FC’s 3-0 win over Burnley on Saturday but was unable to get on the score-sheet.

Now, former Chelsea FC star Leboeuf has claimed that he is still not fully convinced by Havertz and wants to see him step his game up.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN, Leboeuf said of Chelsea FC’s start to the season: “I think it’s getting better, some players are getting better.

“I’m very pleased for Hakim Ziyech, getting fit and giving his best. But I’m still not convinced about Kai Havertz, I still want more from him.

“I want more impact from him where I think he disappears. I’m sure Frank is still not completely happy with the way they worked together.

“Sometimes it seemed like they were looking for each other like they don’t really know each other.

“I’m looking for something better, much better from Chelsea. With the players they have, they’re capable of giving much more than we saw.

“Even though they got the win, the clean sheet, everything was going their way, but I can’t be happy with the performance 100 per cent.”

Havertz will be hoping to start for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Champions League action with a home clash against French side Rennes on Wednesday night.

After that, the Blues will host Sheffield United in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

