William Gallas predicts where Chelsea FC and Tottenham will finish

William Gallas believes that the title race will come down to Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur this season.

The Blues and the Lilywhites have both started the new campaign strongly, and the two London sides are preparing to go head to head at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

Frank Lampard’s side are currently in third place in the Premier League table and two points behind Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham side, who are top of the table after having won their last four games on the spin.

Chelsea FC are aiming to improve on their fourth-placed finish from last season, while Tottenham are looking to break back into the top four after they came sixth last term.

Former Arsenal and Chelsea FC defender Gallas has now claimed that the Premier League title will go to a London club this season – but not Arsenal.

Posting on social media, as quoted by the London Evening Standard, Gallas said: “[Tottenham’s win over Manchester City] confirms what I said a few weeks ago. A London team will win the Premier League this year.

“After seeing Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham play, I already know that it won’t be Arsenal who will win the title!”

Chelsea FC will welcome Tottenham to Stamford Bridge on Sunday as they look to make it four wins in a row in the Premier League.

The Blues know that a victory over Spurs would move them a point ahead of Jose Mourinho’s men in the table.

