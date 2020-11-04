‘I was shocked’: Gary Neville on Chelsea FC star being linked with exit

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville has admitted that he was “shocked” by suggestions that N’Golo Kante could have been on his way out of Chelsea FC in the summer transfer window.

Kante is widely considered to be one of the top holding midfielders in European football but he was linked with a possible move away from the Stamford Bridge outfit over the summer.

Despite the speculation, a move failed to materialise and Kante ended up staying at Chelsea FC.

The 29-year-old has been a key fixture in the Chelsea FC team so far this season and has started all seven of the Blues’ games in the Premier League under Frank Lampard this term.

Jorginho was also linked with a move away from Chelsea FC this summer but he ended up remaining at Stamford Bridge as well.

Manchester United legend Neville says he could understand the speculation about Jorginho’s future, but he admitted that he was very surprised to see Kante linked with a move away.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Neville said: “There’s no doubt that here at Old Trafford last week [Man United 0-0 Chelsea], we felt both managers were still searching for the solution to get everyone in team.

“It feels like Frank Lampard had found that solution this week [against Burnley]. Kante playing in that holding position in a three in midfield, it’s where we always thought he should play.

“It’s a modern phenomenon to play a player in that position who is good on the ball. We’ve seen Xaxi and Pirlo do it.

“But when you think of Fabinho, Fernandinho or Kante, that’s the classic player in that position.

“They read the danger, they break up attacks and they are a centre-backs dream.

“Playing Kante there would seem to be the logical conclusion in keeping him at the club.

“When I saw reports over the summer that Jorginho was going to leave, I wasn’t surprised. When I saw reports over the summer that Kante might leave, I was shocked.

“I thought, ‘Frank, he is not a player you want to lose’.

“He is a unique player and every player in that squad must love him. He does that job brilliantly.”

Kante will be expecting to feature for Chelsea FC when they host Rennes in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

After that, the Blues will take on Sheffield United in the Premier League at the weekend at home.

