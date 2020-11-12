Glen Johnson rates Chelsea FC’s Premier League title chances

Glen Johnson has been highly impressed by what he’s seen from Chelsea FC in recent games – but he doesn’t think that the Blues are quite capable of toppling Manchester City or Liverpool FC this season.

The west London side have been earning plenty of plaudits for their recent performances under Frank Lampard, and they sealed an impressive 4-1 victory over Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge at the weekend.

Chelsea FC currently find themselves in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind leaders Leicester City as things stand.

The Blues have won three of their last five games in the top flight and they have scored 14 goals in their last four outings in all competitions.

Former Chelsea FC star Johnson has been delighted by what he’s seen from the Blues recently, but he feels that they will not quite have enough to win the title this term.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Johnson said: “Yeah, I do [think Lampard is the right man for Chelsea FC].

“I think right now, the way the club’s going, he’s proven that he is. ‘Everyone’s got to make the most of certain opportunities that are thrown their way. I think even Lamps would be surprised that he’s got the job so soon.

“With the club in the position they were, it was good for him and good for the club.

“I think he’s earned his stripes early on, in terms of what he did with Jody [Morris] and using the youth. 18 months ago we didn’t know much about Mason Mount or Tammy Abraham and Reece James.

“They’ve brought all these players through, yes because of the ban, but they’ve still added massive assets to the club.

“Then obviously Roman Abramovich believes in him and has given him the money to go and buy the players they’ve just bought.

“In the league, who’s more in-form than them right now? I don’t think anyone is. They’ve scored what, 12 goals in the last four home games and five clean sheets.

“They’re certainly the team that are going to close the gap. I don’t think this will be the season to tip Liverpool or City, but Chelsea will certainly make it a three-horse race next year.”

Chelsea FC will attempt to make it three wins on the spin in the Premier League when they return to top-flight action after the international break with a trip to Newcastle United.

The Blues are aiming to improve on their fourth-placed finish in the top flight from last term.

