Hakim Ziyech already ‘feels at home’ at Chelsea FC

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Hakim Ziyech has insisted that he already feels “at home” at Chelsea FC after he impressed during his first Premier League start for the Blues on Saturday.

Ziyech has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the west London side from Ajax in the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old’s start to his Chelsea FC career was hampered by an injury picked up in pre season but he is now fit and ready to feature for the Blues.

Ziyech scored one of Chelsea FC’s goals in their 4-0 win over Krasnodar in the Champions League last week, and he followed that up by scoring one and setting up another in the Blues’ 3-0 victory at Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Morocco international will now be hoping to hold down a regular spot in the first team at Stamford Bridge as he bids to try and help Chelsea FC climb the Premier League table.

And the attacker has revealed that he is already feeling settled at Chelsea FC.

Speaking in an interview after Saturday’s win at Turf Moor, Ziyech said: “It’s been a good week for me. Hopefully we can continue. I feel good and feel at home. Everything is fine.

“Especially after European games it’s always difficult. I think we had a good game, started well and didn’t really have problems at all.

“Burnley had one chance at the beginning, but after that we controlled the game.

“You need to play with confidence and not be afraid to make mistakes. Otherwise it won’t go how it’s supposed to go.

“Every week we make steps. Let’s keep it that way.”

Chelsea FC are in Champions League action on Wednesday night when they welcome French side Rennes to Stamford Bridge.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip