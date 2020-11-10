Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Garth Crooks claimed that Chelsea FC are one of the main contenders for the Premier League title this season following Hakim Ziyech’s fine performance in the 4-1 win over Sheffield United.

The 27-year-old produced a brilliant display for Frank Lampard’s men at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as he set up two of the Blues’ goals in the Premier League clash.

Ziyech has been settling in well to life at Stamford Bridge after joining the Blues in the summer following a transfer that was agreed with Ajax at the turn of the year.

After missing the start of the season due to injury, Ziyech has now scored two goals and made three assists in all competitions for the west London side, and has shown flashes of brilliance in recent games.

Crooks has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Ziyech recently, and he feels that the Blues have what it takes to challenge for the title this season.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “Frank Lampard has every reason to be satisfied with what his team is producing at the moment.

“His new additions to what was already a healthy-looking squad are starting to gel.

“I said that if Chelsea were to lose Willian then they better have someone ready to replace him. Well, they have and his name is Hakim Ziyech.

“The Morocco international made my team last week after impressing against Burnley.

“He was even better against Sheffield United. The former Ajax player wasn’t on the scoresheet this time, but he provided the impetus and the tempo for a very impressive Chelsea victory.

“Five teams can win the Premier League title this season – and Chelsea are one of them.”

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place in the Premier League table last season and they will return to action after the international break when they travel to Newcastle United.

The west London side have not won the Premier League crown since their triumph under Antonio Conte in 2017.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip