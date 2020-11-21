Chelsea FC urged to sign two players in January transfer window

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes that Chelsea FC should move to sign two new players in the January transfer window to boost their hopes of winning the title this season.

The west London side are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table after having made a decent start to the new campaign under Frank Lampard.

Chelsea FC are just three points off top spot as things stand and Lampard will be hoping to guide his side closer to the top of the table in the coming weeks and months.

The January transfer window will present Premier League clubs with the chance to further add to their squads at the midway point of the new campaign.

Chelsea FC were one of the biggest spenders in the summer transfer window, but former Blues star Hasselbaink reckons that the west London side could do with landing a new defender and an attacking midfielder in the new year.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Hasselbaink said: “A lot of people are talking about Kalidou Koulibaly but he’s 29 years old and would be very expensive.

“I actually quite like the Leicester defender, Caglar Soyuncu. I think he’d be very good at Chelsea.

“Also the defender at Inter Milan, Milan Skriniar – everybody is talking about him, another very good player.

“So there are players out there, but it’s such a difficult position to fill at the moment.”

He continued: “I would also like to see another creative midfielder.

“I like Mason Mount, but maybe somebody to play alongside him. Havertz is there, I know, but you want healthy, quality competition in that area.

“I don’t think Chelsea are far off at all.”

Chelsea FC are set to return to Premier League action this weekend when they travel to face Newcastle United in the top flight.

The west London side are aiming to improve upon their fourth-placed finish from last season.

