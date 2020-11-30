Paul Merson makes claim about Kai Havertz at Chelsea FC

Paul Merson explains why he thinks Kai Havertz should not be rushed back into action for Chelsea FC

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Monday 30 November 2020, 00:15 UK
Paul Merson
Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson believes that Chelsea FC have proved that they can cope without Kai Havertz following his recent spell on the sidelines.

The Germany international was back in contention for Chelsea FC’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday after having been ruled out for a few games following a positive test for coronavirus.

Havertz has been settling into life at Chelsea FC after having signed for the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea FC had been playing with Tammy Abraham up front and Timo Werner in a slightly wider position in recent games.

And former Arsenal star Merson believes that Havertz will now have his work cut out in trying to hold down a regular spot in the Chelsea FC first team in the coming weeks.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star before Chelsea FC’s clash with Spurs, Merson said: “Chelsea have found the right blend up front without Kai Havertz in the team and he might find himself on the fringes now.

“It’s so competitive there now that if you find yourself out of the team it could be hard to get back in.

“Havertz has missed a few games because he tested positive for coronavirus, and Chelsea have won them all.

“They’ve had Tammy Abraham up front and Timo Werner playing wider, and it has suited them. It looks like their best system.

“Havertz wasn’t pulling up any trees before he missed those games. He’s a young lad who needs time to settle.”

Chelsea FC will return to Champions League action on Wednesday night with a trip to face Sevilla.

After that, the west London side will turn their attentions towards their home Premier League clash against Leeds United next weekend.

