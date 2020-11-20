‘You never know’: Callum Hudson-Odoi rates Chelsea FC’s title chances

Callum Hudson-Odoi has refused to rule out the possibility of Chelsea FC challenging for the Premier League title this season.

The west London side have made a solid if unspectacular start to Frank Lampard’s second campaign in charge, with Chelsea FC currently in fifth place in the table as things stand.

The Blues are three points behind leaders Leicester City heading into this weekend’s round of fixtures, and they will be looking to make it three wins on the spin in the top flight when they take on Newcastle United away from home this weekend.

Chelsea FC were impressive 4-1 winners over Sheffield United in the Premier League before the international break, and Hudson-Odoi feels that the west London side are in with a chance of winning the title this season.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Hudson-Odoi said: “We’ve started really well and we want to maintain that.

“What we’re doing well is defensively we’re keeping clean sheets and up front we’re scoring a lot of goals, which is a good thing.

“We’re not just dependent on our attackers; we’re dependent on everyone in the team and we’re getting goals from everywhere on the pitch.

“We want to keep building, keep getting goals, keep getting assists and keep working hard as a team and hopefully, you never know, we could win the title as well.”

Hudson-Odoi has scored one goal in four Premier League appearances for Chelsea FC so far this season.

He will be hoping to feature for the Blues when they return to Premier League action with a trip to Newcastle United on Saturday.

Chelsea FC are looking to build on their fourth-placed finish in the Premier League from last season under Lampard.

