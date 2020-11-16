Callum Hudson-Odoi provides honest update for Chelsea FC fans

Callum Hudson-Odoi has admitted that he is yet to fully recover from the Achilles injury that kept him sidelined at Chelsea FC for five months.

The 20-year-old ruptured his Achilles tendon during Chelsea FC’s 2-2 draw with Burnley in April 2019 and did not return to action for Frank Lampard’s men until the following September.

Hudson-Odoi has since suffered a number of niggling injury problems that have prevented him from holding down a regular spot in the first team at Chelsea FC in 2020.

The England international has only started one of Chelsea FC’s eight games in the Premier League this season and he will be hopeful of holding down a regular spot in the first team under Lampard in the coming weeks and months.

Now, the attacking midfielder has lifted the lid on the struggles he has faced since having suffered the serious Achilles injury last year.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Star, Hudson-Odoi said: “I still feel to myself that I’m still improving.

“Obviously [I’m] still trying to get more strength in the calf, which I lost a lot of muscle from, but I feel like I’m getting back to my best.

“Hopefully, sooner or later, I’ll be back to normal as I was before.

“But I just want to keep improving, keep working hard daily and keep getting better day-by-day.”

Hudson-Odoi has scored two goals in all competitions for Chelsea FC so far this season. He has made eight first-team appearances for the Blues so far, but has only started half of those games.

He will be hoping to be involved when the Blues return to Premier League action after the international break with a trip to Newcastle United this weekend.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip