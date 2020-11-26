‘Amazing’: Joe Cole raves about Chelsea FC star after 2-1 win at Rennes

Joe Cole has heaped praise on Mason Mount for the role he played in Chelsea FC’s opening goal in the 2-1 win over Rennes on Tuesday night.

The English midfielder has been earning lots of praise for his performances for Chelsea FC in recent weeks, and he produced a brilliant lofted pass to set Callum Hudson-Odoi through on goal in the Champions League tie on Tuesday night.

Hudson-Odoi confidently slotted home a finish in the 21st minute to put Chelsea FC ahead after having latched on to Mount’s brilliant pass.

Substitute Olivier Giroud then headed home the all important winner in second-half stoppage time after Rennes had drawn level in the 85th minute.

The 21-year-old Mount has proven himself as a key member of Chelsea FC’s squad this season and he has now scored two goals and made two assists in all competitions for the Blues.

Former Chelsea FC and England midfielder Cole was highly impressed by Mount’s contribution as he helped the Blues to take the lead in the first half.

Speaking over footage of Hudson-Odoi’s goal at half-time, Cole said on BT Sport: “Mason Mount – this encapsulates everything that’s about him.

“He battles and wins the ball. He chops it, and this pass there – the weight on it…

“And then Callum – the first touch is great, the second touch is exquisite. It’s an amazing goal.”

Mount and Hudson-Odoi will both be hoping to feature when Chelsea FC host Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

