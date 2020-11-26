Joe Cole has admitted that he has been highly impressed by the “unbelievable” impact that Thiago Silva has had since signing for Chelsea FC in the summer.

Frank Lampard moved to bring the veteran defender, 36, in on a free transfer over the summer after his contract expired at Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite concerns about his age, Thiago Silva has slotted seamlessly into the Chelsea FC back-line and has been a regular fixture in the Blues first team this season.

The Brazilian defender has scored one goal in nine appearances in all competitions for the Blues this season and he played the full 90 minutes as Chelsea FC beat Rennes in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Speaking before the Champions League clash on Tuesday night, former Chelsea FC midfielder Cole has admitted that he has been proven wrong by Thiago Silva following his solid performances for the Blues.

Asked about Thiago Silva’s impact, Cole told BT Sport: “Unbelievable. Out of all the signings, when he came in, I knew he’s been one of the great defenders of our generation, but at 36 – you worry.

“Traditionally, players of that age coming into the Premier League, it’s very difficult. The Premier League is a different beast now.

“I don’t think they make centre-halves like him now, apart from van Dijk, he’s the best in the league, maybe there’s an argument for it.

“For [Antonio] Rudiger, [Kurt] Zouma, or [Andreas] Christensen next to him, he sets the standards.

“That’s the level you want to get at if you want to class yourself as a world-class centre-half.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they host bitter London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are currently in third place in the Premier League table.

