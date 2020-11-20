Former Chelsea FC star Cesc Fabregas opens up about Jose Mourinho

Cesc Fabregas has revealed that he keeps in close contact with Jose Mourinho after forging a special bond with the Portuguese coach during their time together at Chelsea FC.

Fabregas left FC Barcelona to sign for Mourinho’s Chelsea FC side in the summer of 2014, despite having previously played for the Blues’ London rivals Arsenal for almost a decade.

The Spanish midfielder enjoyed a fruitful spell at Stamford Bridge, with Fabregas having won two Premier League titles, the League Cup and the FA Cup during his time at the west London club.

Fabregas has revealed that he has not been in touch with former Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola since his departure from FC Barcelona back in the summer of 2014.

However, the ex-Arsenal captain has revealed that he still keeps in close touch with Mourinho and considers the Tottenham Hotspur boss to be a friend.

Speaking in an interview quoted by football.london, Fabregas said when asked if he’d had contact with Guardiola since he left FC Barcelona: “No, no, with Pep nothing at all.

“I don’t know if the disappointment with Pep is mutual. Things happened, but I prefer not to talk about it.

“Pep was my idol since I was a child. It is him I have learned the most, perhaps, since I was four until now.”

Fabregas continued: “Mourinho inspired me the most when I left Barca.

“He told me that we had had our issues on the pitch when he was at Chelsea and I was at Arsenal and then when he was coaching at Real Madrid and I was at Barcelona, but that for him, it all ended there. We turned the page.

“He told me about his project. I had to go where I thought I would do best, the decision was mine and it didn’t depend on what people said.

“I prioritised the professional [aspect], and today I still write to him and I consider him a friend.

“He helped me a lot at a difficult time in my career and perhaps I played one of my best seasons with him.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC are currently preparing to return to Premier League action with a trip to face Newcastle United in the top flight on Saturday.

The Blues are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points off top spot as they bid to improve on their fourth-placed finish in the league from last season.

