Kai Havertz has insisted that he is already highly motivated to help Chelsea FC build a new chapter under Frank Lampard.

The Germany international has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the west London side from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window.

Havertz was one of a large number of new arrivals at the west London club this summer as Frank Lampard spent big on bolstering his squad for his second season in charge.

Chelsea FC have been in good form in recent weeks and they currently find themselves in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points off top spot.

Havertz, 21, has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team this season, and he has so far scored one goal and made one assist in seven of the Blues’ eight Premier League games.

The attacker has now lifted the lid on why he chose to sign for Chelsea FC this summer, underlining the exciting changes that are happening at Stamford Bridge under Lampard.

Speaking in an interview with German newspaper Sport Bild, Havertz said: “It was important to me to have a club with a vision.

“An exciting change is taking place. We are a young team with many great players. We think offensively.

“We want to build something up here and attack. That motivates me a lot. And then it is a title with Chelsea is worth a lot more.”

Havertz also underlined the impact that Blues boss Lampard had on his decision to move to the club.

He continued: “I was always impressed with his scoring threat.

“I found that outstanding for a midfielder. That’s what I want to measure myself against.

“The fact that he was so successful and at the same time so personable impresses me.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action after the international break with a trip to face Newcastle United.

