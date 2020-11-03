Mason Mount (Photo: Nike)

Frank Lampard has revealed his delight at the way Mason Mount has been applying himself at Chelsea FC in recent weeks.

The 21-year-old England international has proved himself as a key player for Lampard’s men recently and he produced another fine performance as he helped Chelsea FC to claim a 3-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

Mount has scored one goal and has made one assist in six Premier League games so far this season, and he set up Kurt Zouma for Chelsea FC’s second goal against Burnley at Turf Moor at the weekend.

The midfielder has started five of Chelsea FC’s seven games in the Premier League so far this season and he will be hoping to hold down a regular fixture in the team at Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks and months.

Lampard has now admitted that he has been thrilled by the way Mount has been performing in games and also behind the scenes in training at Cobham recently.

Speaking at his post-match news conference on Saturday, Lampard said of Mount: “I never doubt Mason’s response professionally.

“There are things I get to see behind the scenes people on the outside don’t.

“His attitude is first class every minute of every day in a work sense.

“Kai Havertz playing in that eight position in the last couple of games has shown a lot to his game, picking up the ball in deeper areas as well as arriving in the box.

“It’s certainly given me nice feelings and ideas. We haven’t trained a lot, we are playing games to improve, and sometimes it takes a little process of tweaks of formation to see the best way forward.

“That will keep tweaking, but when you see performances like that, it gives you a nice feeling.”

Mount will be hoping to start for Chelsea FC when the Blues take on French side Rennes in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

The west London side will then turn their focus back to the Premier League and their home clash against Sheffield United on Saturday.

