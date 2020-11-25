Frank Lampard has insisted that Olivier Giroud remains as part of his plans at Chelsea FC despite his lack of playing time this season.

The 34-year-old striker has barely featured for the Blues this term, and he is yet to make a single start in the Premier League for the west London side.

Giroud will be hoping to earn some more regular playing time at Chelsea FC in the coming weeks and months as he bids to win a place in the France squad for next summer’s European championships.

The former Arsenal star recently admitted that he will have to consider his future in the January transfer window if his situation at Stamford Bridge does not improve.

Despite his lack of playing time, Giroud came off the bench to head home the all-important winner for the Blues in their 2-1 victory over Rennes in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Lampard was quizzed about Giroud’s situation on Monday, and the Chelsea FC boss insisted that he regards the striker as an important member of his squad.

Asked about Giroud, Lampard said: “I do have plans for Oli, he is very important in our squad.

“He was very important last year, he played a lot of games and made a lot of starts. He’ll always want to play more but he’s a huge member of the squad for me.

“I know he will be important for us going forward, so I want Oli to be here and to stay.

“I have a very good relationship with Oli and if ever he felt that it was going to go a different way then I would happily have that conversation with him.

“But I want him to stay here. I’m open both ways if that ever changes but at the moment he is very important for us.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they host leaders Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge.

A win for Lampard’s men, who have won their last three Premier League games, would move them a point ahead of Jose Mourinho’s Spurs side.

