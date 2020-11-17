Gus Poyet: Chelsea FC expectations changed under Frank Lampard

Gus Poyet has warned Frank Lampard that the expectations at Chelsea FC have been raised following the club’s summer spending spree.

The Blues finished in fourth place in the Premier League table in Lampard’s first campaign in charge last term in the wake of their transfer ban.

Lampard opted to give youth a chance to shine in his team last season, with the likes of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Reece James all breaking into the starting line-up.

Chelsea FC made up for lost time in the summer transfer window as they brought in eight new players, including the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva.

Former Blues star Poyet believes that the summer spending has ramped up the pressure on Lampard to deliver a trophy this season – but he feels that’s exactly the kind of pressure that should be normal at a club of Chelsea FC’s stature.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Mail, former Uruguay international Poyet said: “I like what Frank did last season without the chance to sign players.

“He used young players who go through these adrenaline periods of doing brilliantly and then not so well.

“Expectations have changed now because Chelsea spent big money in the summer. Frank has embraced that, no more transition period.

“Is it more pressure? Give me pressure with better players any day. I’d always prefer a chairman who spends £200m.”

Chelsea FC, who are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table, will return to top-flight action after the international break when they take on Newcastle United away from home this weekend.

