Frank Lampard admits he’s been delighted by summer Chelsea FC signing

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has admitted his delight at the way Edouard Mendy has started life as a Chelsea FC player.

The Senegalese shot-stopper signed for the Blues towards the end of the summer transfer window in a deal from French side Rennes and he has already made a solid start to life at Stamford Bridge.

Mendy has replaced Kepa Arrizabalaga in the Chelsea FC team in recent games and he has produced a series of impressive performances for the west London club.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper has started three games in the Premier League for Chelsea FC so far this season and has kept a clean sheet in each of them so far.

As well as being delighted by Mendy’s performances between the posts, the Chelsea FC boss has also been impressed by the goalkeeper’s attitude and work ethic in training at Cobham.

Speaking at a news conference before Chelsea FC’s clash with Rennes in the Champions League, Lampard said of Mendy: “I think what he’s shown so far has been very complete.

“Those clean sheets have shown big parts of his game. He’s made saves in moments in games that have certainly helped us, where if the goal had gone in the games could have gone another way.

“He’s very low maintenance, he works hard, wants to work more, and he’s eager to engage with team-mates and myself — he has a smile on his face and has played well.”

Mendy will be hoping to make his fourth appearance in the Premier League for Chelsea FC when the Blues take on Sheffield United at home on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues currently find themselves in seventh place in the top-flight table as they look to try and mount a title challenge in Lampard’s second season in charge.

